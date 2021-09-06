Sablan files bill to establish Qualified Medical Travel Assistance Program

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2021
Share

Christina E. Sablan

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) has introduced a bill that seeks to reform and restructure the Medical Referral Services by establishing the CNMI Qualified Medical Travel Assistance Program within the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The purposes of Sablan’s House Bill 22-77 are also to provide transition of off-island medical referral services administration and operations to CHCC and streamline assistance for eligible patients with a demonstrated need to access tertiary care.

The bill will allow CHCC to integrate patient care and respond quickly to changes in the capacity of on-island healthcare providers to treat residents of the CNMI, while operating within budgetary appropriations for the program.

Sablan, who chairs the House of Representatives Health and Welfare Committee, has expressed appreciation to her colleagues both from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party who provided her feedback and supported this bill.

Sablan said the bill seeks to provide the necessary legal authority, protections for CHCC, and basic parameters for a program that is dear to the community and enables access to healthcare when services are unavailable on the islands.

She said the bill was drafted in coordination with CHCC, and in consideration of comments from the Office of the Attorney General, the Medical Referral Services program, the Department of Finance, the Special Assistant for Administration, the mayors and health center directors of Rota and Tinian, and concerned citizens.

The House Health and Welfare Committee held four public hearings on the bill on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota in May, and reviewed written and oral testimonies as well as relevant reports and data submitted by the agencies.

Sablan stated in the bill that the Medical Referral Program, as it is presently constituted outside of the existing healthcare system, cannot efficiently perform its duties to assist residents of the CNMI in accessing healthcare services that are unavailable in their home island municipalities or within the Commonwealth.

Historically and currently, the program has struggled not just to contain costs, Sablan said, but also to minimize lengths of stay at referral healthcare facilities, to ensure inter-facility medical communication and effective case management, and to improve the coordination of care for referral patients.

She said the program has been in operation in the absence of any enabling legislation to establish legal authority and parameters.

For many years, the lawmaker pointed out, the CNMI government has failed to budget adequately for the program.

Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) has referred the bill to Health and Welfare Committee, which Sablan chairs.

Sablan said they will soon be scheduling another public meeting for further review and mark-up.

The bill’s other sponsors are Villagomez, floor leader Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan), and Reps. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan), Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan), Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan), Denita Yangetmai (D-Saipan), Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan), Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan), Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian), and Roy Ada (R-Saipan).

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2021, 9:45 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune