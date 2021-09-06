Villagomez endorses Magofna in special election

Share











House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) is endorsing the candidacy of former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. budget officer Corina L. Magofna, who is running under the NMI Democratic Party for a seat in the House of Representatives Precinct 3 in the upcoming Oct. 16 special election.

Villagomez said change won’t happen overnight but what he has seen is what strong Democratic women bring to the table.

“Women are the backbones of our societies and Corina has all the qualities for the type of leadership that is required,” he said.

The speaker said he looks forward to what the House can accomplish in Precinct 3.

Magofna, 46, was the Democratic Party’s Precinct 3 candidate at the November 2020 election. She landed in seventh place—just 34 votes short of victory.

For the past three and half years, she served as CUC’s budget officer. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting from the University of Phoenix, and an associate degree in Accounting from the University of Hawaii.

A special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco.

Registration is still ongoing and that the last day to register is Sept. 17. The seven-day early voting will start on Oct. 9.