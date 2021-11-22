Sablan grills Castro on Torres’ liquor donation

Share











The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee quibbled Friday over a bottle of liquor that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres had contributed to a party held at the residence of then-Guam senator William M. Castro in January 2019.

In questioning him during Friday’s hearing, Castro, who is now Torres’ chief of staff, testified that Torres did make a donation of a bottle of Scotch whiskey at the barbecue gathering that Castro had hosted at his house in Guam to show appreciation to Guam for donating relief items for the people of the CNMI impacted by Super Typhoon Yutu’s devastation. Castro said the liquor was brought to the table where other items were also provided by his other guests.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) pointed out that Castro’s name appears in a number of Torres’ public expenditures, including some of the justification for travel to and from Guam and reimbursement requests, including the purchase of the liquor. Sablan said that, according to the reimbursement request memo that also lists a number of expenditures, the governor justified the purchase of the Scotch valued at $189 as a gift for Castro.

“Mr. Castro did you receive this gift of Scotch from Gov. Torres?” the lawmaker asked.

“The short answer would be yes,” said Castro as he read a statement explaining the circumstances behind holding the barbecue gathering to show appreciation to those in Guam who had donated relief items for the people of the CNMI impacted by Super Typhoon Yutu.

Sablan clarified if it is Castro’s testimony that the event was not an official function. Castro said the event was not done in his capacity as then-senator. “But I will submit that the governor (Torres) made a public appearance on behalf of a grateful community in his official capacity as governor,” he said.

Castro said that on that evening when Torres arrived at the appreciation party, he did not say that this Scotch whisky was a gift from him. He said Torres just basically showed up and made a contribution to the event.

The JGO Committee, which is controlled by the Democrat representatives, is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.