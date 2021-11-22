Sablan has yet to choose her lieutenant governor candidate

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) said yesterday that the NMI Democratic Party has not chosen yet her running-mate for the gubernatorial election in November 2022.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Sablan, who is the NMI Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, said they are still in talks and are interviewing potential candidates.

“No decision has been made yet,” she said.

Sablan did not say how many potential candidates they have been talking to.

Sablan earlier stated that the Search Committee has already begun the vetting process as to who will be her running-mate. She said her running-mate will be announced later this month.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres had already announced that he is seeking re-election under the NMI Republican Party, with Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) as his running-mate.

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David

Apatang have also announced their candidacy as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, on an independent slate.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
