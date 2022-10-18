Sablan questions SOCA at Kensington

Christina E. Sablan

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) questioned yesterday Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres “so-called” State of the Commonwealth Address to be delivered Friday, saying there was no joint session by the House of Representatives and Senate, and that the venue is at one of the most expensive hotels in the CNMI.

“It looks and feels and sounds and smells like another Torres’ campaign event at taxpayers’ expense,” said Sablan during a House session.

The lawmaker said the governor is inviting House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) to attend the event.

She noted that the last time Torres delivered an actual SOCA was four years ago and that was also right before the general election.

At that time and in all previous times for SOCA, the governor’s address was delivered before an official joint session of the Legislature that was called by the presiding officers of the House and the Senate, she said.

In the previous SOCA, Sablan said, there was actual coordination between the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch to plan the event and it was at a public venue that was accessible and open to the public, like the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

“None of that is taking place this week. There is no joint session, there is no coordination between the branches. It’s going to be at one of the most expensive hotels on the island and clearly not everybody is invited,” Sablan said.

Torres announced yesterday that the SOCA will be at the Kensington Saipan Hotel’s Kensington Hall in San Roque this Friday at 10am. He also clarified that Speaker Villagomez, House President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and all lawmakers have been invited to attend.

Photos were also circulated on social media yesterday showing the seats at Kensington Hall that are designated for all lawmakers, including Sablan.

Sablan said previous governors were mature enough to be able to stand in front of all legislators, even those who criticized them, to report on SOCA and present their plans and visions for the future.

“Because…they were adults and that’s how democracy works. We’re never going to agree on everything but we can and we should be able to gather cordially in a room to discuss our issues and figure out how we can work together to solve our problems,” she said.

Sablan said she does not think that they can call whatever is happening on Friday an official SOCA in light of all the circumstances, and with just two weeks to go before early voting starts.

Sablan is the Democratic Party’s bet for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

