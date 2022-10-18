Torres to deliver State of the Commonwealth on Friday

Ralph DLG Torres

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is set to deliver the 2022 State of the Commonwealth Address on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10am at Kensington Hall, Kensington Hotel Saipan.

In a statement yesterday, Torres said: “My administration is excited to share with the community the state of our Commonwealth and the journey we have taken over the unprecedented events of the last few years. I will be talking about our work together as a community and what we should do for our future if we continue this journey together. We got some big choices ahead as a Commonwealth, but I truly believe that if we make those right choices, our future will be bright. I really look forward to updating our community, both on island and online.”

Additionally, the CNMI Office of the Governor issued this clarifying statement:

“In line with respecting the authority of the presiding officers of the Legislative and Judicial Branches of the CNMI government, formal invitation letters have been sent out to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the Presiding Judge of the Superior Court to invite them, as well as the respective members of their chambers. This has been standard protocol in formal communications between the branches of government.

“Reserved seats have been designated for all members of the Legislature and all justices and judges of the Judiciary. This is inclusive of all other elected officials, as is always the case for a State of the Commonwealth Address.

“Invitations have also been sent out to the Cabinet, autonomous agency boards and executives, private sector partners, and community stakeholders. This administration believes in inclusion, and that will be in true display this Friday as the governor speaks about our community coming together under the principles of inafa’maolek, tipiyeew, and respetu.”

The State of the Commonwealth Address is open to the public in-person at Kensington Hall in San Roque and will be livestreamed on the CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook page in partnership with Northern Marianas College on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 10am ChST. (PR)

