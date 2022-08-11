AT RAFFLE OF CANDIDATES’ SLOTS

Sablan-Staffler on No. 1 slot

Palacios-Apatang picks 2nd slot, Torres-Sablan draws 3rd slot
By
|
Posted on Aug 12 2022
Share

Rep. Christina “Tina” Marie Elise Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Haveia Fleming Clark Staffler, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the NMI Democratic Party, will be on the No. 1 slot in the ballots in the Nov. 8 general elections.

At the raffle drawing of slots for the candidates held at the Commonwealth Election Commission office in Susupe yesterday, Lt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David Mundo Apatang, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under a unified independent team, picked up the No. 2 slot in the ballots.

Gov. Ralph Anthony Deleon Guerrero Torres, and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson Flores Sablan, who are seeking election for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the NMI Republican Party, drew the No. 3 slot in the ballots.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said Torres, Palacios, and Rep. Tina Sablan came and picked up their numbers.

Igitol said some candidates drew their numbers, while others picked up their slots, through their representatives.

Igitol said Andrew Orsini, who is seeking re-election as member of the Board of Education representing Saipan, informed CEC that he would settle with whatever number was left.

The ballot placements show that the House of Representatives Precinct 3 has 14 candidates, which is the most number among all precincts. There are six Precinct 6 positions up for grabs.

The second highest number of candidates is Precinct 1, which has 12. There are six seats up for grabs.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, who is seeking an eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives under the NMI Democratic Party, is unopposed.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, who is seeking re-election under the NMI Republican Party, is unopposed.

Antonio Ramon Lunag Borja, who is seeking election for the Board of Education representing Tinian, is unopposed.

There are 102 candidates for 48 positions that are up for grabs in the election. The CEC board has to certify this Monday the candidates for meeting the requirements of election law.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2022, 6:20 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune