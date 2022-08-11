Sablan-Staffler on No. 1 slot

Share











Rep. Christina “Tina” Marie Elise Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Haveia Fleming Clark Staffler, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the NMI Democratic Party, will be on the No. 1 slot in the ballots in the Nov. 8 general elections.

At the raffle drawing of slots for the candidates held at the Commonwealth Election Commission office in Susupe yesterday, Lt. Gov. Arnold Indalecio Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David Mundo Apatang, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under a unified independent team, picked up the No. 2 slot in the ballots.

Gov. Ralph Anthony Deleon Guerrero Torres, and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson Flores Sablan, who are seeking election for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the NMI Republican Party, drew the No. 3 slot in the ballots.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said Torres, Palacios, and Rep. Tina Sablan came and picked up their numbers.

Igitol said some candidates drew their numbers, while others picked up their slots, through their representatives.

Igitol said Andrew Orsini, who is seeking re-election as member of the Board of Education representing Saipan, informed CEC that he would settle with whatever number was left.

The ballot placements show that the House of Representatives Precinct 3 has 14 candidates, which is the most number among all precincts. There are six Precinct 6 positions up for grabs.

The second highest number of candidates is Precinct 1, which has 12. There are six seats up for grabs.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, who is seeking an eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives under the NMI Democratic Party, is unopposed.

Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, who is seeking re-election under the NMI Republican Party, is unopposed.

Antonio Ramon Lunag Borja, who is seeking election for the Board of Education representing Tinian, is unopposed.

There are 102 candidates for 48 positions that are up for grabs in the election. The CEC board has to certify this Monday the candidates for meeting the requirements of election law.