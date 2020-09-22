Sablan takes SeSablan takes September Aceptember Ace

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2020
Marianas Golf Association members pose for a photo after competing in the September Ace tournament last Sept. 13 on the east course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (Contributed Photo)

John Sablan bested 29 other Marianas Golf Association members to bag the September Ace title and qualify for the club championship.

Sablan fired a net 62 on the east course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort to top the monthly tournament held last Sept. 13. The former CNMI Junior National Basketball Team player won by three strokes against Gerald Guerrero and Charlie Peters. Guerrero and Peters had similar net scores of 65, but the former took second place after edging the latter on the scorecard playoff.

Peters, besides breaking into the Top 3 of MGA’s September Ace tournament, had a closest to the pin shot on the par-3, 122-yard hole No. 15. Other closest to the pin winners on all par-3 holes were James Benavente on the 150-yard No. 4; Harry Nakamura on 130-yard No. 6; and Benjie Pangelinan on the 170-yard No. 11.

John Sablan swings for a shot. (Contributed Photo)

MGA’s September Ace was the group’s fifth tournament for the year. It started with the May Ace competition won by Ron Benavente, while Chris Leon Guerrero took the June title. Don Hallmark secured the July Ace, while MGA vice president Joey Dela Cruz clinched the August plum. The monthly tournament will run until April next year and the season will conclude with the 12 winners battling for the club championship.

Although MGA is nearly halfway through the season, it is still open for membership. Membership fees are only $40 for newcomers and $30 for returning members.

Meanwhile, MGA welcomed new members during the September Ace tournament. Joining the club were Keoni Chariton, Gus Palacios, Jerome Sablan, and Roderick Zandueta.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
