7th Women’s Summit to be held virtually

Posted on Sep 23 2020
The CNMI Women’s Association and Women’s Affairs Office is set for a daylong CNMI Women’s Summit this time through a virtual platform tomorrow, Sept. 24, from 8am to 5pm with the theme of “Continuing to Rise,” and “Women Leading Sustainable Development.”
Northern Marianas College has also agreed to help them with the summit by streaming it online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CWO and WAO had to postpone the Women’s Summit that was supposed to be held in March. Cecilia Taitano, CWA board president, said that through a virtual platform, not only will people from Saipan see what they are doing for women empowerment but so will everyone else around the world, which leaves her anxious.

At the Women’s Summit press conference last Sept. 21, Taitano says that there is a list of panelists that will be presenting about issues on disaster recovery economic growth, health matters, military buildup, etc.

Shirley Camacho-Ogumoro, the special advisor to the WAO, shares the same feelings as Taitano—anxious and excited. Camacho-Ogumoro hopes that with this summit, women all over will practice, benefit, be engaged, and share the knowledge with other women.
Since 2013, the CWA has taken the lead into planning and developing the annual summits. According to CWA president, Felicidad Ogumoro, CWA has been successful with the partnership they have with the WAO and community partners.

“These summits that we have been conducting are very consistent with our mission, and that mission is to empower women to succeed as leaders in the home, and in the community in our homes, and in the communities we are a part of,” said Ogumoro.
Ogumoro added that CWA’s vision is that women will be participating fully in political, economic, and social development in the CNMI. Additionally, she stated that during this era you can see how many things have changed compared to approximately 40 years ago.
Ogumoro confirmed those who will be presenting which are Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña, Northern Marianas Housing Corp. deputy corporate director Zenie P. Mafnas, and Office of Planning and Development’s Erin Derrington.
For more information, you can check the CWA’s Facebook page.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta
