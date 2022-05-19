Sablan: ‘Trial’ was a train wreck’

Share











Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) described yesterday the Senate impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres as a “train wreck” and an “utter travesty of justice” in the wake of Torres’ acquittal of the charges outlined in the Articles of Impeachment.

She said the trial's end was no surprise. "It ended exactly as expected," said Sablan in a social media post she shared with Saipan Tribune.

The lawmaker said she firmly believes justice will prevail nevertheless, “perhaps through the courts or in November.”

Sablan is the Democratic Party’s candidate for governor in the coming Nov. 8 general election. Torres is seeking re-election under the Republican Party.

All was not lost, however, during Senate’s special session Wednesday, she said. Sablan described the Senate minority bloc members as shining stars. Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), and Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) all voted “yes” for the impeachment of Torres on all charges.

The four senators who voted “no” to convict Torres are all Republicans—Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, Victor B. Hocog, Francisco Q. Cruz, and Karl King-Nabors.

Sablan said it would have made no difference in the outcome even if the Senate leadership had allowed the team of House prosecutors appointed by Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), and all 8,000 pages of evidence plus video-recorded testimony.

“There would have been at least some appearance of impartiality, so there’s that. But the verdict would have still been a foregone conclusion,” she said.