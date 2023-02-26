Saipan Computer Services donates $6K to NMC Foundation

Share











As part of its commitment to higher education in the CNMI, Saipan Computer Services has donated $6,000 to the Northern Marianas College Foundation in support of its upcoming Golf Open on March 18 and 19, 2023.

“It has and will always be a privilege to contribute and further brighten this beacon of light in the CNMI, called the Northern Marianas College,” Saipan Computer Services general manager Jerry Tiu said. “May your efforts bear the fruits of more upcoming stars and leaders for our community. The success of the NMC will translate to the success of the CNMI. Cheers and good luck!”

For the first time, NMC’s tournament will be a two-day event and will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, on the east and west courses of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. The tournament fee for the 2023 golf open is $250. First place winners in the Men’s Championship, A, B, C, Senior, and Ladies Flights will each receive $500. Second place finishers will receive $300 and third place finishers will receive $200.

“We are honored to have such passionate supporters of our students and the college,” NMC Foundation chairperson Ben Babauta said. “The foundation and I extend our heartfelt thanks to Saipan Computer Services for their support.”

This year’s tournament will feature thousands of dollars in amazing hole-in-one prizes, such as a $10,000 shopping spree at Top Shelf Wine and Spirits, $10,000 from Ambyth Shipping and Seafix Inc., $5,000 from Pacifica Insurance, $5,000 from McDonald’s of Saipan, a YETI cooler from Boarderline, and vehicles from Atkins Kroll Saipan, Triple J Motors, and Joeten Motors.

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. After the devastation and destruction of Super Typhoon Soudelor and Yutu, the college has been aggressively seeking funds from all available sources to rebuild classrooms, offices, labs, and workforce spaces for the CNMI community. The foundation is seeking the CNMI private sector’s support through fundraising events like the golf tournament.

Interested companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780.

Golfers who would like to register for the upcoming tournament can also visit www.marianas.edu/golf. Only online payments are accepted for this upcoming golf open.

For more updates, follow NMC on Facebook and Instagram (nmc.proa) or visit www.marianas.edu. (NMC)