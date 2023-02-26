Magazine donates $20K to non-profits in Guam, Saipan

At the presentation in Guam recognizing the Guam Business Magazine donation of $20,000 were, from left, Eric Tydingco, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI; Rose P. Grino, Health Care Delivery administrator for TakeCare Insurance/FHP Health Center and board member of the Red Cross; Ken Duenas, director, Glimpses Media, Glimpses of Guam; Maureen N. Maratita, publisher, Glimpses Media, Glimpses of Guam; Marcos Fong, Group CEO; Caroline H. Sablan, vice president and Relationship Banking manager, Bank of Guam and board member, Red Cross; Jina Rojas, executive director of the Diabetes Foundation of Guam and vice president, GMHVA; Antonia “Toni” Pecon, president of GMHVA; and Joyce Q. Crisostomo, executive director of CarsPlus Guam and director of Make-A-Wish. (GUAM BUSINESS MAGAZINE)

BARRIGADA, Guam—Guam Business Magazine announced on Feb. 23 the donation of $20,000 to four non-profits in Guam and Saipan. They are the Guam Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI, and The Salvation Army Saipan Corps. Each of the beneficiaries is receiving $5,000.

Funds for the donations were raised through the Guam Business Magazine 2022 Executive of the Year Gala, held on Feb. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Leadership of Glimpses of Guam (which publishes the magazine) and its Group met with representatives of three of the non-profits on Feb. 23 in Guam to recognize their hard work on behalf of the community and announce the donations.

Each of the non-profits spoke at the event about their work.

Rose P. Grino, Health Care Delivery administrator for TakeCare Insurance/FHP Health Center and board member of the Red Cross; said, “As we all know, the American Red Cross is there in every disaster, big or small. Ninety percent of our workforce at American Red Cross are volunteers. I think each one of you or family members have experienced the work of the American Red Cross. Thank you for this financial gift, as it’s going to make a difference in the work we do, not only in our community in Guam but also in Micronesia and around the world. On behalf of our executive director, Chita A. Blaise, and the rest of the volunteer board and the many volunteers that we have at the American Red Cross, we express our heartfelt gratitude and continued support at American Red Cross.”

Jina Rojas, executive director of the Diabetes Foundation of Guam and vice president of GMHVA; said, “On behalf of our 100-plus members we are very grateful for this contribution. A lot of people don’t know about all our programs that our volunteers do. Our main mission is to improve the quality of care to the patients at Guam Memorial Hospital, and what we do is enhance that care by our programs in patient services and assisting pediatric families who need pediatric care. We support the hospital by raising funds to purchase much needed lifesaving equipment and so much more. We run the gift shop that has been around for 57 years.”

Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI; said, “We grant wishes to children in Guam and the CNMI with critical illnesses and we are 100% donation-driven and rely on the generosity of the community. With it, we will grant wishes and more wishes that will allow us to do that for our kids who are waiting for their wishes to be granted.”

Guam Business Magazine will similarly soon recognize the efforts of the Salvation Army Saipan Corps on Saipan. (PR)

