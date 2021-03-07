‘Saipan is an island of many opportunities’

Share











Amanda J.A. Dunn—Ms. Amanda to her students—is a woman of positive influence, of determination, and meaning. Over the past decade and a half, she has pursued health and higher education while serving as a beacon for Saipan Community School as its principal and superintendent.

“The island and the opportunities I have encountered here have truly pushed me to grow as a leader and a member of the community. …The best way I can articulate what motivates me every single day is my ‘Why Statement.’ The reason I do what I do is ‘To create joy and serve with love so that I can contribute to the lives of others and glorify God!’ This gives me hope and [remain] focused on what is important in my life,” she said. “I know that I am where I need to be. This is solidified every day as I strive toward my personal mission statement: ‘Move! Take action in what you believe with truth and integrity.’

As a mother of two little children—Liam Otto, who is almost 5 years old, and Rufio, who is turning 2 in a month—Dunn says she feels the dynamics of life changing all the time. “I am still learning to juggle my commitments. This is an aspect of my life with many successes and many failures. My goal is to learn from both the successes and the failures alike as I continue to move forward,” she added.

Dunn said there are four main areas that she hopes to have balance in her life—her professional work, her personal relationships, her spiritual journey, and her health/wellness. “I consistently learn something new about who I am and who I want to be. This is true in aspects of my personal life and in leadership. …I couldn’t do it alone and I am thankful to have a very supportive and loving husband, Trey, who is my confidant and best friend,” she said.

Dunn said her diverse passion and interests have led her to invest her time and be part of worthy organizations that include the Pacific Century Fellows, Women in Science, Saipan Ultimate, Ladies Bible Study, National Speech and Debate, Saipan Community Church, and Saipan Community School, which was her reason for moving to Saipan.

“It is my hope that my values and beliefs of dependability, work ethic, honesty, truth, integrity, adventure, achievement, and faith are what positively influence the employees and peers that I have had the opportunity and blessing to work with,” she added.

To kick off 2021, the three most important things that Dunn wants to accomplish are: one, planning and hosting a COVID-19-conscious Ultimate Frisbee tournament with her husband; two, rebuilding the next phase of Saipan Community School’s campus with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and repairing the damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018; and three, to make time to have meaningful video chats with her sister and parents in the U.S. mainland.