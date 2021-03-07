Amanda J.A. Dunn

‘Saipan is an island of many opportunities’

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2021
Share

Amanda J.A. Dunn and her two boys—Liam Otto, who is almost 5 years old, and Rufio, who is turning 2 in a month. (Contributed photo)

Amanda J.A. Dunn—Ms. Amanda to her students—is a woman of positive influence, of determination, and meaning. Over the past decade and a half, she has pursued health and higher education while serving as a beacon for Saipan Community School as its principal and superintendent.

“The island and the opportunities I have encountered here have truly pushed me to grow as a leader and a member of the community. …The best way I can articulate what motivates me every single day is my ‘Why Statement.’ The reason I do what I do is ‘To create joy and serve with love so that I can contribute to the lives of others and glorify God!’ This gives me hope and [remain] focused on what is important in my life,” she said. “I know that I am where I need to be. This is solidified every day as I strive toward my personal mission statement: ‘Move! Take action in what you believe with truth and integrity.’

As a mother of two little children—Liam Otto, who is almost 5 years old, and Rufio, who is turning 2 in a month—Dunn says she feels the dynamics of life changing all the time. “I am still learning to juggle my commitments. This is an aspect of my life with many successes and many failures. My goal is to learn from both the successes and the failures alike as I continue to move forward,” she added.

Dunn said there are four main areas that she hopes to have balance in her life—her professional work, her personal relationships, her spiritual journey, and her health/wellness. “I consistently learn something new about who I am and who I want to be. This is true in aspects of my personal life and in leadership. …I couldn’t do it alone and I am thankful to have a very supportive and loving husband, Trey, who is my confidant and best friend,” she said.

Dunn said her diverse passion and interests have led her to invest her time and be part of worthy organizations that include the Pacific Century Fellows, Women in Science, Saipan Ultimate, Ladies Bible Study, National Speech and Debate, Saipan Community Church, and Saipan Community School, which was her reason for moving to Saipan.

“It is my hope that my values and beliefs of dependability, work ethic, honesty, truth, integrity, adventure, achievement, and faith are what positively influence the employees and peers that I have had the opportunity and blessing to work with,” she added.

To kick off 2021, the three most important things that Dunn wants to accomplish are: one, planning and hosting a COVID-19-conscious Ultimate Frisbee tournament with her husband; two, rebuilding the next phase of Saipan Community School’s campus with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and repairing the damage caused by Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018; and three, to make time to have meaningful video chats with her sister and parents in the U.S. mainland.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 2, 2021

Posted On Mar 02 2021

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 8, 2021, 1:50 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune