Saipan son graduates from USCG training
Tag: USCG
Saipan son and Kagman High School alumnus Seaman Andrew Anthony Q. Camacho recently graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
In an email Monday from Camacho’s grandfather, Juan L. Babauta, it was learned that Camacho graduated on Jan. 21, 2022, at the USCG Training Center Cape May, located in Cape May County, New Jersey.
Currently, Camacho is visiting family in Sacramento, California before heading to his official Coast Guard assignment in Seward, Alaska, the email said.
Camacho is the son of Lee Andy and Jennifer Q. Camacho.