Saipan son graduates from USCG training

Posted on Jan 26 2022

Seaman Andrew Anthony Q. Camacho is flanked by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer II Benedict Q. Lizama and his wife, Christina, soon after Camacho graduated at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, New Jersey on Jan. 21, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

Saipan son and Kagman High School alumnus Seaman Andrew Anthony Q. Camacho recently graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

In an email Monday from Camacho’s grandfather, Juan L. Babauta, it was learned that Camacho graduated on Jan. 21, 2022, at the USCG Training Center Cape May, located in Cape May County, New Jersey.

Currently, Camacho is visiting family in Sacramento, California before heading to his official Coast Guard assignment in Seward, Alaska, the email said.

Camacho is the son of Lee Andy and Jennifer Q. Camacho.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

