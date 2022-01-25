SCA gets temporary reprieve

Share











With help from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Saipan Cares for Animals is being allowed to stay at its As Gonno location while its future location in As Lito is being developed. From now until then, SCA director Beth Pliscou assures that SCA’s pet clinic services will not close.

These were all learned during a phone interview with Pliscou yesterday, who shared that a meeting between her, Torres, Division of Fish and Wildlife director Manny Pangelinan, and an official from the Commonwealth Zoning Board took place yesterday.

Pliscou said that, according to DFW, one concern the agency had with SCA’s future As Lito property was the presence of endangered birds on the land. She said she will be in close contact with DFW to get them the information about the land they need.

Once this information is given, DFW within 30 days will be fencing off the portion of land where these endangered birds are living on. After these 30 days, talks will begin on the development of the land, the building of water, power, and sewage systems, and the building of the SCA facility itself.

Pliscou added that the As Lito property that SCA had secured a lease for is quite large, and that there will be ample space for SCA’s future shelter and clinic even after DFW’s fencing.

From now until then, Pliscou said that Torres permitted SCA to remain at its current As Gonno site in the interim.

“The governor has assured us that it won’t be a problem for us to stay where we are as we build over there. …We’re good to stay where we are …and we’re going to start building as soon as possible,” she said.

As for current updates on SCA’s clinic services, Pliscou said a new shipment of the dewormer Bravecto should be on its way, shipping times permitting. Pliscou added that, through American Rescue Plan Act funding given to SCA, one idea is to use the funding as a way to keep the pet clinic stocked and open.

In a Jan. 24 press release expressing his support and gratitude for SCA, Torres wrote that his office will ensure that SCA receives its $300,000 share of ARPA nonprofit organization funding, plus “any additional support they may need.”

Pliscou said, however, that the ARPA funds can not be used to pay for construction and materials. She said that SCA will have to raise funds for these costs, but said she is “optimistic that will come together.”

As for updates on SCA’s sheltered animals that need adoption, although there is now no need to adopt off more than a hundred animals by Jan. 31, adopting animals is still very much appreciated and will make SCA’s future move to its As Lito site much easier.

“We had this countdown going because we really thought we had to [adopt off all of] them by the 31st. …But of course it would be really helpful if we didn’t have to move so many animals to the new place,” she added.

Pliscou noted that many have visited SCA to adopt animals as of late, which she said was “just awesome.” She added that young adult dogs were getting adopted as well, not only just puppies.

As of 5:45pm of Jan. 25, the change.org petition calling for the Zoning Board to grant SCA an extension has garnered more than 6,300 signatures. A GoFundMe page for SCA that was created on Jan. 21 has thus far raised $3,207.

A link to the petition can be found at https://chng.it/TrDYryFYtQ.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/0541868b.

Briefly giving comments on the large amount of community support, Pliscou said in a text message yesterday to Saipan Tribune, “We all at Saipan Cares are very grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from the community! We and the animals thank you!”