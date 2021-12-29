Saipan son is summa cum laude at BSU, continues to excel

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2021

Tag:
Share

Manuel “Manny” DLG Sablan

Manuel “Manny” DLG Sablan, the son of John T. Sablan and Gloria DLG Sablan, recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University. Before BSU, he graduated as valedictorian of Saipan Southern High School’s class of 2018.

In January next year, Sablan will begin his studies to receive a master’s degree through BSU, and aspires to become a certified public accountant in the future.

In a phone interview with Gloria Sablan on Tuesday, she said that Manuel Sablan received his degree on Dec. 18 this year, and opted to complete his undergraduate studies online and at home on Saipan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized that Manuel Sablan completed his undergraduate degree in three and a half years and that, out of 2,407 graduates, there were only 67 who graduated with summa cum laude honors, with Manuel Sablan being one of them.

Manuel Sablan currently helps JG Sablan Ice & Water with accounting work, said Gloria Sablan.

Gloria Sablan briefly mentioned that she has four sons, the eldest John Jr., Lorenzo, Manuel, and youngest Walter. She said Manuel Sablan serves as a mentor to Walter, who is currently in his second year at BSU.

A proud mother, Gloria Sablan said throughout his high school and college years she regularly checked in on Manuel Sablan’s grades and achievements. When asked if it was time to celebrate, Gloria Sablan said that Manny always replied, “Can do, Mom.”

“Manny is a very simple [and] humble kid, and every time I ask how’s he doing, how’s school, and how’s his grades I ask, ‘Will I be jumping up and down in my heels?’ [and] he’d say, ‘Can do, Mom’. …Just three words would explain how we would [excel in] his classes, and sure enough he made it to summa cum laude,” said Gloria Sablan.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

LOCAL-NEWS_3
0

Litulumar lands on dean’s list at BSU

Posted On Jan 28 2021
, By
0

SSHS alumnus makes it to BSU Dean’s List

Posted On Jan 26 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2021, 6:21 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune