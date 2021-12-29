Saipan son is summa cum laude at BSU, continues to excel

Share











Manuel “Manny” DLG Sablan, the son of John T. Sablan and Gloria DLG Sablan, recently graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boise State University. Before BSU, he graduated as valedictorian of Saipan Southern High School’s class of 2018.

In January next year, Sablan will begin his studies to receive a master’s degree through BSU, and aspires to become a certified public accountant in the future.

In a phone interview with Gloria Sablan on Tuesday, she said that Manuel Sablan received his degree on Dec. 18 this year, and opted to complete his undergraduate studies online and at home on Saipan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized that Manuel Sablan completed his undergraduate degree in three and a half years and that, out of 2,407 graduates, there were only 67 who graduated with summa cum laude honors, with Manuel Sablan being one of them.

Manuel Sablan currently helps JG Sablan Ice & Water with accounting work, said Gloria Sablan.

Gloria Sablan briefly mentioned that she has four sons, the eldest John Jr., Lorenzo, Manuel, and youngest Walter. She said Manuel Sablan serves as a mentor to Walter, who is currently in his second year at BSU.

A proud mother, Gloria Sablan said throughout his high school and college years she regularly checked in on Manuel Sablan’s grades and achievements. When asked if it was time to celebrate, Gloria Sablan said that Manny always replied, “Can do, Mom.”

“Manny is a very simple [and] humble kid, and every time I ask how’s he doing, how’s school, and how’s his grades I ask, ‘Will I be jumping up and down in my heels?’ [and] he’d say, ‘Can do, Mom’. …Just three words would explain how we would [excel in] his classes, and sure enough he made it to summa cum laude,” said Gloria Sablan.