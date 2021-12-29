Inos is elected Zoning board chairman

Share











Members of the CNMI Zoning board have elected Perry Inos Jr. as their new chairman during a meeting Tuesday in Dandan.

Inos served as treasurer during the term of Zoning board chair Tatiana Babauta, who resigned effective Sept. 5, 2021.

Inos said yesterday that it’s a privilege to take on the role as chairman with the confidence and support of his fellow board members as they move into the new year. “I see great change and impact to come,” he added.

He said their first initiative would be to introduce technology into all that they do in their processes in order to become more efficient.

Second, he said, they need to work closely with the newly appointed board members, administrator and staff to get valuable feedback concerning the Zoning law and needed amendments.

Third, Inos said, they have to work closely with the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to implement these amendments.

Fourth, he said, they have to introduce a portal for community feedback in order to understand the community and business needs that make sense to the CNMI.

Lastly, he said, to better serve Saipan, implementing key performance indicators derived from stakeholder involvement will foster a stakeholder approach environment at the Zoning office.

At the meeting, the board members also elected Francisco Aguon as vice chairman, Kevin Guerrero as secretary, and Cecilia Taitano as treasurer.

Zoning administrator Geralyn C. Dela Cruz said yesterday that it was the first meeting of the Zoning board with newly elected members Taitano, Edna Nisola, and Shayne Villanueva.