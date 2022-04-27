Saipan student shines in ASCE tilt

Share











Several Trine University students, including one from Saipan, recently received awards from the American Society of Civil Engineers during a competition last April 7-9 that saw the participation of almost 200 civil engineering students from 11 colleges and universities.

Thaiphi Austria from Saipan, together with four other students, placed third place in the inaugural ASCE Indiana-Kentucky Student Symposium in a game of concrete cornhole. The other students on the team were Alex Layman of Ney, Ohio, Mason Fritch of Butler, Indiana, and Austin Zank.

The University of Notre Dame was the overall winner of the competition, which was hosted by Trine University in Indiana. Trine ranked second overall in the competition, topping Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the University of Evansville, and the University of Kentucky.

Trine’s student ASCE chapter has been attending ASCE symposia for over 20 years, but this was the first since the ASCE national organization realigned regions last year.

“Students had no idea what to anticipate because this was the first in-person symposium they had been able to attend since before COVID. However, we received a lot of positive responses. Students had a great time competing in contests and meeting new people,” said Erin Haase, a Trine civil engineering major from Napoleon, Ohio, one of the event co-chairs.

Three Trine teams were able to take first-place awards in the ASCE Sustainable Solutions, Quiz Bowl, and Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall portions of the event.

The symposium also included competitions in Steel Bridge Aesthetics, Technical Paper, Concrete Canoe and Surveying. (Saipan Tribune)