MARPAC, Triple J donations to be used to customize truck

The Northern Marianas Technical Institute was the recent beneficiary of two donations: beverage distributor Marianas Pacific donated to the school $350 last March 29 and Triple J Saipan donated $3,000 on April 11.

“On behalf of the NMTech team, we would like to thank Triple J and MARPAC for their support and contributions to our educational institute. Your generous donations will help NMTech grow its recruitment efforts in the community by partially funding a student-led, project-based activity to promote the various trades courses that are offered here,” said Jodina Attao, chief executive officer of NMTech.

That project will consist of the rebuild and customization of a ‘98 Chevy Silverado C2500 that was donated to the institute.

The goal is to give this vehicle a 9.5” suspension lift that will be installed by automotive technology students, add a built-in sliding drawer feature to the truck bed for tools and utensils that will be built by the welding class. These additions will complement the food truck trailer that will be attached and provide for culinary students a food truck that may be used for various activities. This build, Attao said, will entail the assistance and collaborative efforts of other expertise, including electronics installation and electrical wiring.

“Other sponsorships to make this project a reality are always welcome!” said Attao.

Today, April 28, is the last day to register for NMTech’s construction trade courses.

For more information on their courses offered, visit https://www.nmtechcnmi.org, contact them at (670) 235-6684, email them at admissions@nmtechcnmi.org, or visit them at their location in Lower Base.