Saipan students land on UAF honors lists

Two students from the Northern Marianas who are enrolled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been named to the university’s deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.

Hana Mafnas and Francine Rago, who are from Saipan, were both included on the deans’ list.

The deans’ and chancellor’s lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements. Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor’s list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans’ list.

UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. It was founded in 1917. (PR)