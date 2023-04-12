CUC ADVISORIES – April 13, 2023

Share











Re-scheduled power interruption for San Vicente and Kagman 3

There will be a scheduled power service interruption for the area(s) listed below:

MONDAY, April 17, 2023, for San Vicente from 8:30am to 12:30pm

Area(s) affected: San Vicente (Katbon Rd., Baranda Ln., Gulek Ln., Gadde Dr., Latte Ln., Metati Pl., Taga Dr., Monitor Pl., and Lemmok Pl.)

Purpose: For the line crew to frame three primary poles and pull 5-spans primary lines.

Water well(s) affected: None

Wastewater facility affected: None

Traffic light(s): None

WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023, for Kagman 3, from 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: Kagman 3 (partial areas along Chopak Dr.)

Purpose: For the line crew to replace a defective primary power poles along Chopak Dr.

Water well(s) affected: None

Wastewater facility affected: None

Traffic light(s): None

Scheduled water service interruption for the Dandan TSA

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Monday, April 17, 2023, for the Dandan Tank Service Area.

Time: 8am to 5pm

Area(s) affected: Chalan Tun Herman Pan Road (Airport Road), As Perdido, Chalan Monsignor Martinez, from Shell Dandan to ABCD Market (partial areas of As Lito to Koblerville).

Purpose: The scheduled water outage is due to the connection of new service laterals on the distribution line in preparation for relocating existing water meter to proper right-of-way, along Chalan Tun Herman Road (Airport Road), and Lower Dandan.

Roadway(s) affected: From DD-8 to Abhu Auto Repair Shop along Chalan Tun Herman Pan Road., Lower Dandan (PR)