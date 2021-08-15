Saipan Vegas shuts down its golf course

Share











The Saipan golf course, operated by MP Holdings LLC, owner and operator of Saipan Vegas Resort, was shut down last Friday as a result of the immediate imposition of Saipan Local Law 22-6, which essentially doubles license fees on e-gaming venues.

According to Gus Noble, Saipan Vegas Resort gaming consultant, MP Holdings is forced to close the Saipan Country Club golf course, the first golf course on Saipan, due to the harsh and unreasonable double taxation of e-gaming venues.

Along with the closure of the course, Saipan Vegas Resort also laid off the six maintenance staff who were tasked with the upkeep of the course.

“MP Holdings profoundly regrets to announce the closure of the Saipan golf course effective immediately due to the imposition of Saipan Local Law 22-6,” he said.

Noble said MP Holdings has owned and operated the Saipan Country Club, along with its golf course, since 2016 and has maintained it for the last five years solely for the history of the course, even though it has never garnered revenue for the company.

“The golf course is a part of the CNMI’s history. It was the very first golf course on Saipan and many golfers have fond memories of the course. MP Holdings has maintained it for the last five years despite the fact that the golf course has never been profitable,” he said.

Bart Jackson, MP Holdings general manager, said the company is forced to make this very difficult cost-cutting decision as a result of the enormous increase in operational costs.

“We are struggling to find solutions to our business sustainability. Saipan Country Club is a loss leader. It has never made a profit. In light of the huge increase in operating costs, closing the golf course will significantly reduce overhead,” he said.

MP Holdings, Jackson said, continues to request the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to repeal the “unfair” and “harsh” local license fee and meet with them to discuss potential alternatives to this new tax.

“MP Holdings would like to meet with the delegation to discuss revenue generating alternatives in order to reach a resolution that balances the economic realities of the Saipan e-gaming industry, the delegation’s objectives to support the Saipan community, and most importantly, the 70 employees and their families who will be impacted by MP Holdings’ reduced business operations,” he said.

However, Jackson said to date, the delegation has refused to meet with MP Holdings for a discussion.

MP Holdings is still holding out hope that the court will grant a temporary restraining order and a preliminary permanent injunction that would prevent the Department of Finance from assessing and collecting the local license fee under Saipan Local Law 22-6 while their lawsuit against the department is ongoing.

The local license fee essentially doubles the license fees on electronic gaming devices and was signed into law last Aug. 2.