Saipan Vegas shuts down its golf course

By
|
Posted on Aug 16 2021

Tag:
Share

The Saipan golf course, operated by MP Holdings LLC, owner and operator of Saipan Vegas Resort, was shut down last Friday as a result of the immediate imposition of Saipan Local Law 22-6, which essentially doubles license fees on e-gaming venues.

According to Gus Noble, Saipan Vegas Resort gaming consultant, MP Holdings is forced to close the Saipan Country Club golf course, the first golf course on Saipan, due to the harsh and unreasonable double taxation of e-gaming venues.

Along with the closure of the course, Saipan Vegas Resort also laid off the six maintenance staff who were tasked with the upkeep of the course.

“MP Holdings profoundly regrets to announce the closure of the Saipan golf course effective immediately due to the imposition of Saipan Local Law 22-6,” he said.

Noble said MP Holdings has owned and operated the Saipan Country Club, along with its golf course, since 2016 and has maintained it for the last five years solely for the history of the course, even though it has never garnered revenue for the company.

“The golf course is a part of the CNMI’s history. It was the very first golf course on Saipan and many golfers have fond memories of the course. MP Holdings has maintained it for the last five years despite the fact that the golf course has never been profitable,” he said.

Bart Jackson, MP Holdings general manager, said the company is forced to make this very difficult cost-cutting decision as a result of the enormous increase in operational costs.

“We are struggling to find solutions to our business sustainability. Saipan Country Club is a loss leader. It has never made a profit. In light of the huge increase in operating costs, closing the golf course will significantly reduce overhead,” he said.

MP Holdings, Jackson said, continues to request the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to repeal the “unfair” and “harsh” local license fee and meet with them to discuss potential alternatives to this new tax.

“MP Holdings would like to meet with the delegation to discuss revenue generating alternatives in order to reach a resolution that balances the economic realities of the Saipan e-gaming industry, the delegation’s objectives to support the Saipan community, and most importantly, the 70 employees and their families who will be impacted by MP Holdings’ reduced business operations,” he said.

However, Jackson said to date, the delegation has refused to meet with MP Holdings for a discussion.

MP Holdings is still holding out hope that the court will grant a temporary restraining order and a preliminary permanent injunction that would prevent the Department of Finance from assessing and collecting the local license fee under Saipan Local Law 22-6 while their lawsuit against the department is ongoing.

The local license fee essentially doubles the license fees on electronic gaming devices and was signed into law last Aug. 2.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Saipan Vegas joins LDTF tree planting initiative

Posted On Jan 28 2021
, By
0

Saipan Vegas looking for local talent

Posted On Oct 07 2020
, By

Rendezvous opens atop Saipan Vegas

Posted On Mar 17 2020
, By

Shirley’s Coffee Shop beats PIC; Saipan Vegas arrests skid

Posted On Jan 27 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 16, 2021, 6:59 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune