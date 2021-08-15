Hood purchases Marianas Coffee


Saipan resident David Hood, right, shakes hands with Marianas Coffee’s former owner, Chuck Jordan. (Contributed photo)

Saipan resident David Hood has purchased 100% ownership of the Marianas Coffee Co. in the CNMI and Guam.

Hood announced the purchase in a statement last Friday, saying the Marianas Coffee’s former owner, Chuck Jordan, will be staying on temporarily as an executive consultant.

“Chuck Jordan has a wonderful story and the Marianas Coffee brand has been an iconic symbol here in the Marianas for many years,” said Hood. “It will be business as usual as Mr. Jordan has agreed to an executive consulting role for up to 1.5 years.”

Hood says the plan is to expand the coffee company’s wholesale and retail markets, including an online presence in the U.S. mainland. “Personally, I wanted to support the local economy and we will continue the manufacturing here in the Marianas. People will love the story,” he added. (PR)



