San Jose wins Roccball championship

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2022

Tag:
Share

Team San Jose players pose with their first place trophy after winning the 2022 Micronesian Roccball Championship earlier this month at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Behind Jerome Manzon and John Justo, Team San Jose took home the title of the 2022 Micronesian Roccball Championship at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

In the best-of-three affair against Nakama, San Jose won first same, 63-29. The second game, however, saw undefeated team San Jose drop its first set of the season when it yielded the opener, 15-11, to a rallying Nakama team. The latter, however, couldn’t sustain its push and San Jose ultimately locked up the title and the undefeated season with a 60-45 victory in the second set.

Manzon shone the brightest in the finals and was the heavy hitter with 13 two-point aces and five three-point goals. Not far behind is his teammate Justo who scored 12 two-point aces.

Aside from Manzon and Justo, also making up San Jose are Jasper Perez, Fatima Monterubio, Madelleen Narriso, Dylan Mister, Jurvel Magtala, and Rizza Relucio.

Manzon, who is also an up-and-coming volleyball player in local leagues, said winning a championship in the CNMI’s indigenous sport of Roccball is special and something he won’t easily forget.

“It feels great to have another championship under my career. It has been a great season, learning many things, discovering techniques, and playing other sports. I dedicate this victory to my senior best friends who are graduating this May. It might be our first and last Roccball championship as a whole, but it certainly is one for the books,” he said.

Justo, for his part, thanked Roccball founder and MHS physical education teacher James Feger for teaching them the sport and continuing the legacy of the sport.

“We want to dedicate our victory to the original San Jose team and Mr. Feger, who we appreciate greatly. Secondly, we are grateful for the win, experiencing a new sport, and competing against our peers at MHS. Lastly, we hope that Roccball will continue to grow in popularity on Saipan and worldwide,” he said.

Feger, for his part, congratulated San Jose and Nakama for a well-played finals game in the 2022 Micronesian Roccball Championship.

“We played this season’s games as two losses and teams were eliminated. The last two teams without two losses went into the finals. Team San Jose was undefeated. Team Nakama only lost one game in the regular season and that was to Team San Jose. One noteworthy player for Nakama was Zahan Hossain. He won the heavy hitter title three times this year and won three different Rocball shirts as prizes,” he said.

Joining Hossain in Team Nakama are Raiki Tababa, Seth Tababa, Sherry Zhu, Zahan Hossain, Ian Lubao, and William Arriola.

The finals between Team San Jose and Team Nakama was played in two installments in March and April as Feger explains:

“It was held in the last week of March and the first week of April. It took two days to finish one game of four sets during lunchtime. And, we were only playing two days a week for the games. The gym is scheduled for lunchtime activity for basketball and volleyball for the other days of the week,” he said.

Feger said Roccball is a sport that is known as a revolution on collocated courts. Formerly identified as Rocball, Saipan’s own sport, it’s the first sport to include 3-point scoring, unrestricted hitting/kicking, and rally point scoring before the team net sports of basketball and volleyball adopted these creative forms of competition in the late 1980s and mid-1990s.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

2D
0

2D To Go and 2D Canvass in San Jose to open soon

Posted On Apr 28 2021
, By
cup
0

Cup BAB opens in San Jose

Posted On Feb 15 2021
, By
0

Celebrating Valentine’s Day as a family

Posted On Feb 10 2021
, By
0

NEWS BRIEFS – June 29, 2020

Posted On Jun 29 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2022, 6:07 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune