‘The CNMI deserves a fair and honest government’

Rep. Tina Sablan (D-Saipan) says her campaign for this year’s gubernatorial election is driven by hope for a “well-governed” CNMI.

With election right around the corner, campaign season is in full bloom and, according to Sablan, the focus of her and running mate Rep. Leila Staffler’s gubernatorial campaign is “hope for a fair and honest government.”

“Leila and I are excited to be running a campaign that is driven by hope for the future. We’re getting a lot of positive feedback from people who believe in the vision that we’re presenting and the kind of change that we are committed to delivering for the CNMI,” she said.

She explained that the CNMI deserves a government that is fair and fiscally responsible—overall a government that cares for its constituents.

“I think one of the top concerns is public corruption. People want and deserve a government that is committed to good governance. To us, Leila and me, that means a government that is fair and honest and fiscally responsible, a government that really cares about its people and will prioritize very scarce public resources for things that really matter for the long-term development and the well-being of the whole community. That’s healthcare, infrastructure development, education,” she said.

If elected governor, Sablan said the dream really is to help the future generation thrive through honest governance.

“We want to build up all of these institutions and infrastructures so our young people, our future generations, can thrive. That’s the kind of community that we envision. We believe that the CNMI can be one of the best places in the world. What’s held us back has been our governance, our leadership that hasn’t delivered transparency and accountability,” she said.

Sablan and Staffler are running against incumbent Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), as well as Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang.