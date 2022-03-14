Santos opposes increasing sanctuary to 57.5% of the CNMI’s EEZ

By
|
Posted on Mar 15 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) will not support the Marianas Trench National Marine Sanctuaries’ nomination to remain in the inventory for another five years unless the size reverts back to its original size.

Santos, who co-chairs the Rota Legislative Delegation), said the people in the CNMI should be allowed to freely practice their tradition of their lands and ocean providing sustenance for their families.

“I will stand with my people and echo their concerns and contention to increasing the sanctuary to 57.5% of the CNMI’s exclusive economic zone EEZ,” said Santos in her letter to Kristina Kekuewa, who is the Pacific Islands regional director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

Santos

The senator said cultural sensitivity and understanding are also vital and it is critical that the people of the CNMI be given equal co-management of any federally designated sanctuary.

“Since we are a small group of islands, we need to rely on our resources to help grow our economy,” she said.

Santos said the CNMI EEZ is an important area of the sea in which the government has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources, including energy production from water and wind.

She said increasing the size of the sanctuary will be detrimental and is not agreed upon in the original sanctuary.

More importantly, the senator said, the significantly larger sanctuary will be closed to free passage by Marianas residents, unless given special permission.

She underscored the need to strike a balance between traditional culture and practice with Western policies.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP), House of Representatives Natural Resources chair Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan), and 500 Sails Inc. founder Emma Perez have expressed support for the five-year review of the proposed National Marine Sanctuary in the Mariana Islands.

In a joint comment submitted recently to Kekuewa, Sablan, Babauta, and Perez said they have reviewed the nomination and believe that the region continues to meet the criteria as a potential sanctuary.

“We ask that the proposed national marine sanctuary remain in the inventory,” they said.

The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries of the NOAA has requested written comments to facilitate ONMS’ five-year review of the nomination for the Mariana Trench National Marine Sanctuary at the five-year interval.

Babauta said so much “fake news” has been spreading about this step in the process and that it’s very harmful and quite scary.

“Right now, NOAA is only asking whether or not we should keep it on the inventory. That’s it,” she said.

Babauta coordinated the Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship Stakeholders working group to address issues that impact the lands and waters of the CNMI.

Participants of the working group include members of the House committee, Executive Branch offices, local and national non-government organizations, federal agencies, local businesses, scientists, and concerned citizens.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

House: Senate joint resolution unlawful

Posted On Mar 14 2022
, By
0

Two Slices of Virtues and Vices

Posted On Mar 10 2022
, By
0

Red Hill once again

Posted On Mar 07 2022
, By
0

CNMI gas prices up another 10 cents

Posted On Mar 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2022, 6:17 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune