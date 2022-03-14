Santos declines appointment to Impeachment Committee

By
|
Posted on Mar 15 2022
Share

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) declined yesterday Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider’s (R-Tinian) offer to appoint her a member of the Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing.

In a letter to Hofschneider, Santos thanked him for giving her the opportunity to serve as a member of the committee but “at this time respectfully declines the appointment.” She did not explain why.

At a Senate session on Tinian Thursday, the Rota senator voted “yes” with reservation to the adoption of Senate Joint Resolution 22-09 that approves Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ request to create a new program and business unit for the government retirees’ $1,000 bonuses.

Santos

At the same Thursday session, Hofschneider announced the formation of the Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing and the appointment of senators to the committee. Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) was appointed chairman, Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) as vice chairman, and Sens. Santos, Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), and Victor B. Hocog as members.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said yesterday that he is willing to be a member of the committee if appointed.

The committee will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, for a prehearing conference to set, among other deadlines, a date for when the impeachment hearing will start in the case against Torres.

House Resolution 22-14, which was introduced by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. Torres, who is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party, is seeking re-election this Nov. 8.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2022, 6:17 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune