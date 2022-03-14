Santos declines appointment to Impeachment Committee

Share











Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) declined yesterday Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider’s (R-Tinian) offer to appoint her a member of the Senate Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing.

In a letter to Hofschneider, Santos thanked him for giving her the opportunity to serve as a member of the committee but “at this time respectfully declines the appointment.” She did not explain why.

At a Senate session on Tinian Thursday, the Rota senator voted “yes” with reservation to the adoption of Senate Joint Resolution 22-09 that approves Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ request to create a new program and business unit for the government retirees’ $1,000 bonuses.

At the same Thursday session, Hofschneider announced the formation of the Special Committee on the Impeachment Hearing and the appointment of senators to the committee. Sen. Karl R. King-Nabors (R-Tinian) was appointed chairman, Sen. Justo S. Quitugua (R-Saipan) as vice chairman, and Sens. Santos, Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), and Victor B. Hocog as members.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) said yesterday that he is willing to be a member of the committee if appointed.

The committee will convene tomorrow, Wednesday, for a prehearing conference to set, among other deadlines, a date for when the impeachment hearing will start in the case against Torres.

House Resolution 22-14, which was introduced by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty. Torres, who is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party, is seeking re-election this Nov. 8.