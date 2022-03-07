Santos pre-files legislative initiative to push no delay in the impeachment trial process

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2022

Tag:
Share

Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) pre-filed yesterday a legislative initiative to propose a constitutional amendment to Article II, Section 8 of the NMI Constitution to ensure that the impeachment trial hearing process is initiated without undue delay.

Santos stated in the initiative that the Constitution provides for the impeachment of executive and judicial officers of the Commonwealth and that the process is under the Senate’s jurisdiction, but the Constitution is silent as to when the Senate shall initiate the process to hear the Articles of Impeachment. Santos said the Constitution is also silent on who shall be the presiding judge in the Senate.

She said impeaching a governor is serious, not simply because it may ultimately remove the head of the Commonwealth but also because it amounts to reversing the decision of a majority of the electorate.

Santos

Under Santos’ legislative initiative, the Senate shall initiate the impeachment trial hearing process by adopting the Senate Impeachment Rules within 10 working days after receiving the Articles of Impeachment.

The Senate shall then schedule the impeachment trial hearing within 30 calendar days after adopting the impeachment rules.

The NMI Supreme Court chief justice or designee shall preside over the impeachment hearing in the Senate chamber.

Legislative initiatives need the affirmative vote of three-fourths of the members of each House present and voting before a proposed amendment to the Constitution can be placed before the people for ratification.

Last January, citing the absence of specific constitutional authority or directive, the CNMI Supreme Court declined Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider’s (R-Tinian) request for Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro or his designee to preside over the impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

WH launches initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders

Posted On Jan 04 2022
, By
0

Tinian joins destination transformation initiative of GCEA

Posted On Jun 28 2021
, By
0

Saipan Vegas joins LDTF tree planting initiative

Posted On Jan 28 2021
, By
0

34 groups back destination enhancement initiative

Posted On Dec 28 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 8, 2022, 6:06 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune