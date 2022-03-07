Torres mum on Hocog-Manglona fight

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2022
Share

Torres

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has refused to comment about last week’s Senate session during which Sens. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota) and Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) engaged in a shouting match that nearly ended in a fistfight during the session’s recess in the Senate chamber.

In an interview Wednesday, Torres said at this point it is best that he rather not comment about the Hocog-Manglona spat because the impeachment proceeding is still ongoing.

Torres said he has not spoken to Hocog, Manglona, and any other senators as to what the Impeachment Rules are. He said it is best that he will go through that impeachment process.

The governor said with respect to the impeachment issue, he has no communication with senators. He said his communication with senators is only when there are government functions such as the recent Divert Airfield project groundbreaking on Tinian, or proclamation signing, which he is happy to be part of that.

Torres also said he is not paying the legal services of former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Joe McDoulett, who served as special counsel for the Senate in the impeachment proceedings.

During Monday’s Senate special session’s public comment portion, Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said the fact that McDoulett was hired as special counsel to draft up the Impeachment Rules and personally participated as the joint committee’s counsel during their meeting Friday instead of the two Senate counsel is contradictory to and is a betrayal of the CNMI Constitution.

“The question I ask is who is providing direct or indirect funding for special counsel, Joe McDoulett? Is it the governor? The mayor of Tinian? Or the Senate leadership?” Babauta asked.

Senate president Jude U. Hofchneider (R-Tinian) said that his office hired the services of McDoulett to assist in the drafting of the Impeachment Rules and in the proceedings.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 8, 2022, 6:06 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
24°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune