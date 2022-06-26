Santos, To’omata, Satur top NMHC’s writing contest

Share











The Northern Marianas Humanities Council has named Aleia Hofschneider Santos as the first-place winner of its My Marianas Writing Contest, an essay competition that focused on food and the role it plays in the local culture.

Santos’ essay, called “My First Love,” won first place, while the second place went to Lemusu Kit A To’omata’s “Picky Eater,” and third place went to Honey Satur’s “The Story of an Egg.”

These essays were the top three of a pool of over 60 submissions from students in the public and private school systems across Saipan, Tinian, and Luta.

The contest presented an opportunity for CNMI Public School System high school students to tell about the way their family uses meals to bond. The task each essay was three-fold: 1) write a personal narrative essay that uses imagery to describe the dish or food celebration that best represents the way you bond over food in your family 2) break down what about the dish brings your family together 3) describe how your family cooks the dish.

The contest was a project conducted by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council to promote the literacy and diverse backgrounds and experiences of high school students and their respective families and communities. (PR)