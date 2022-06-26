COVID-19 vaccine available for kids under 5 years

By
|
Posted on Jun 27 2022

Tag:
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5 years old (ages 6 months to 4 years old).

COVID-19 booster shots are also available to children aged 5-11 at least five months after their primary series. Eligible individuals can obtain a COVID-19 primary or booster shot by calling the CHCC Immunization Clinic at (670) 236-8745.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the following: Medical Associates of the Pacific, Kagman Isla Community Health, Marianas Medical Center, as well as Tinian Health Center, Rota Health Center, Family Care Clinic, Children’s Clinic, and Women’s Clinic. Contact each clinic for more information.

For more information on receiving a booster shot, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.

Young children are at risk for contracting COVID-19, and some can get seriously ill. Even if a child does not get severely ill, they could face long-term health consequences or pass the virus to others. The best way to protect children against COVID-19—in daycare, school, sports, and with their friends—is by getting them vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines for young children are safe and effective. Like other pediatric vaccines, these vaccines were thoroughly tested and then reviewed by the FDA and CDC before these agencies authorized and recommended them for wide use. The vaccines will be available at no cost and regardless of citizenship or insurance status.

According to the CDC, emerging evidence indicates that people can get added protection by getting vaccinated after having been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Even if a child has had COVID-19, they should still get vaccinated. For children who have been infected with COVID-19, their next dose can be delayed 3 months from when symptoms started or, if they did not have symptoms, when they received a positive test. This possible delay can happen with a primary dose or a booster dose.

The COVID-19 vaccines approved and authorized in the U.S. continue to protect people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying—especially people who have received a booster.

Adverse reactions reported after getting booster shots were similar to the primary series/shot. Fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most side effects were mild to moderate. However, as with the 2-shot primary series, serious side effects are rare but may occur. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

‘Pfizer vax works in kids ages 5 to 11’

Posted On Sep 22 2021
, By
nmiva
0

‘A lot of kids want to play’

Posted On Jul 26 2021
, By
0

When can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician answers 5 questions parents are asking

Posted On Apr 02 2021
, By
Twinkle
0

Café for kids opens at Chalan Kiya

Posted On Mar 31 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Given a choice, how would you watch any Pacific Mini Games match: online or in-person?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 27, 2022, 6:58 AM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune