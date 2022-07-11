Sasamoto bill offers 6-month pause on liquid fuel tax

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2022
Share

New 18th Youth Congress Speaker Sen. YuriHana Deleon Guerrero Sasamoto introduced Friday a bill that seeks to exempt fuel distributors, importers, or retailers from paying the liquid fuel tax for a period of six months.

Sasamoto introduced Youth Congress Bill 18-09 when she was still the floor leader during their special session Friday in the House of Representatives chamber.

Then-Youth Congress speaker Sen. Cielo Citalli Gutierrez Long referred the bill to the Committee on Resources Economic Development and Tourism.

The legislation—which is recommendatory in nature—seeks to amend the Commonwealth Code by providing a new subsection to reflect the six-month exemption. Bills passed by the Youth Congress have no force of law unless the CNMI Legislature passes it and the governor enacts it.

Sasamoto stated in the bill that residents of the CNMI feel constant strain due to increased costs for essential goods, especially at the gas pump where prices have significantly increased this past year. Sasamoto said that wholesalers and retailers are forced to pass on their cost of fuel to the consumer, which includes a fuel tax. She said higher gas prices are not only felt at the pump but in stores as well, where the cost of goods is increasing because of increased shipping and transportation costs.

Sasamoto said it is difficult for wholesalers and retailers to satisfy all the tax expenses on the quarterly tax returns and payments, which include the business gross income tax.

In order to significantly decrease the price of gas at the pump, she said it is more prudent to require that the payment of the liquid fuel taxes be temporarily paused for six months.

Later at Friday’s session, Sasamoto was elected the new Youth Congress speaker, replacing Long, who left over the weekend for Harvard University.
Long is expected to submit anytime her resignation letter as a member of the Youth Congress.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How did you or how do you intend to use your $500 local stimulus?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 12, 2022, 2:39 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune