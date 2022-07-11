Siekman, Apatang talk about future of Army Reserve on Saipan, CNMI

Share











Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman, the commanding general for the 9th Mission Support Command of the U.S. Pacific U.S. Army Reserve and his team met with Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang in the mayor’s office conference a day after the 2022 Fourth of July Liberation Day parade, which drew hundreds of residents and visitors to line up along Beach Road to enjoy the parade.

“Thank you, mayor, for inviting us to be a part of your annual celebration, an important moment in the history of the CNMI,” said Siekman. “The Reserve wants to increase its presence and capacity in the CNMI, and I am here to hear from you what you think the Reserve can add to its presence here.”

Apatang said he was pleased and happy that the Reserve participated in this year’s parade, along with other military units. He said this was the first time the Reserve joined the parade since he became the mayor of Saipan.

He said the Reserve’s “excellent job of keeping the Reserve [on] Saipan ready and engaged in the community needs to be highlighted. For example, the Reserves quickly responded to the CNMI’s effort to get the island of Saipan back on its feet immediately after Super Typhoon Yutu struck the island,” said the mayor. “Recruiting is important and I want to encourage the Reserve to continue its successful recruiting program here in the CNMI.”

Siekman emphasized the Reserve program of offering recruits scholarships to take college courses and career programs that will help them to be successful in their chosen career paths. He indicated that he wants to boost the local capacity of the CNMI in other fields such as engineering.

Apatang assured Siekman that he would continue to coordinate and work alongside the Reserve in Saipan and support all active reservists living on the island. (PR)