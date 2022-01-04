Saures, Yumul are NMTech’s 2021 Staff and Instructor of the Year

By
|
Posted on Jan 05 2022
Share

From left,: Northern Marianas Technical Institute facility manager Lucio Saures, NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao, and automotive technology instructor Dante Yumul share a photo together at Attao’s office last week. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

For the first time since it became the Northern Marianas Technical Institute, NMTech recently named its Staff of the Year and Instructor of the Year for 2021, the recipients being facility manager Lucio Saures and automotive technology instructor Dante Yumul.

Saures, who has worked at NMTech for 11 years now, credits the award to doing his best every day, and working hard to “get projects completed and do what the facility needs so we can run a smooth operation every day.”

Saures thanked his colleagues and the NMTech administration for the recognition, and said that receiving the award was a “good surprise.”

“I feel really appreciated by my coworkers. Thank you NMTech for recognizing the work I put in every day,” he said.

Before NMTech, Saures told Saipan Tribune that he worked at Auto Marine Shop, where he coordinated beach activities for tourists.

When asked about what he’s done in 2021 to earn him the Instructor of the Year plum, Yumul said he’s a “doer” and prides himself on teaching automotive students the “right and correct way of doing things” and inspiring students “to do the best they can in any which way they are capable.” Yumul added that he helps around the campus with projects as well.

Yumul also expressed his gratitude for the award. “I am thankful for my colleagues for nominating me; I am grateful for the recognition. I like to have good vibes and [a] positive attitude every day,” he said.

Yumul has been with NMTech for 13 years. Before becoming an instructor, Yumul told Saipan Tribune that he previously ran an automotive shop and family-owned hardware store, worked as a diesel mechanic at the former Marpi landfill, managed Naked Fish Bar & Grill, and was a drummer at Godfather’s Bar.

When sought for comments yesterday, NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao praised both men for their contributions to NMTech.

She described Saures as a humble person that is “a crucial part of NMTech’s daily operations” who is always the “first one at work and the last to leave.”

“[Saures] mentioned once that NMTech helped him at a time [when] he needed it the most, and years later, he is still here serving the community in the humblest of ways. He is very deserving of this award, and the votes from other staff can speak for itself,” she said.

Attao described Yumul as an energetic go-getter who “walks around daily with a smile on his face, [shares] positive vibes, and gets along with pretty much anyone in his path.” She added that Yumul’s willingness to learn new things every day translates into his teaching style, which Attao said brings positive and constructive energy to Yumul’s classroom environment.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 5, 2022, 11:04 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune