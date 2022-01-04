Saures, Yumul are NMTech’s 2021 Staff and Instructor of the Year

Share











For the first time since it became the Northern Marianas Technical Institute, NMTech recently named its Staff of the Year and Instructor of the Year for 2021, the recipients being facility manager Lucio Saures and automotive technology instructor Dante Yumul.

Saures, who has worked at NMTech for 11 years now, credits the award to doing his best every day, and working hard to “get projects completed and do what the facility needs so we can run a smooth operation every day.”

Saures thanked his colleagues and the NMTech administration for the recognition, and said that receiving the award was a “good surprise.”

“I feel really appreciated by my coworkers. Thank you NMTech for recognizing the work I put in every day,” he said.

Before NMTech, Saures told Saipan Tribune that he worked at Auto Marine Shop, where he coordinated beach activities for tourists.

When asked about what he’s done in 2021 to earn him the Instructor of the Year plum, Yumul said he’s a “doer” and prides himself on teaching automotive students the “right and correct way of doing things” and inspiring students “to do the best they can in any which way they are capable.” Yumul added that he helps around the campus with projects as well.

Yumul also expressed his gratitude for the award. “I am thankful for my colleagues for nominating me; I am grateful for the recognition. I like to have good vibes and [a] positive attitude every day,” he said.

Yumul has been with NMTech for 13 years. Before becoming an instructor, Yumul told Saipan Tribune that he previously ran an automotive shop and family-owned hardware store, worked as a diesel mechanic at the former Marpi landfill, managed Naked Fish Bar & Grill, and was a drummer at Godfather’s Bar.

When sought for comments yesterday, NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao praised both men for their contributions to NMTech.

She described Saures as a humble person that is “a crucial part of NMTech’s daily operations” who is always the “first one at work and the last to leave.”

“[Saures] mentioned once that NMTech helped him at a time [when] he needed it the most, and years later, he is still here serving the community in the humblest of ways. He is very deserving of this award, and the votes from other staff can speak for itself,” she said.

Attao described Yumul as an energetic go-getter who “walks around daily with a smile on his face, [shares] positive vibes, and gets along with pretty much anyone in his path.” She added that Yumul’s willingness to learn new things every day translates into his teaching style, which Attao said brings positive and constructive energy to Yumul’s classroom environment.