SBDC, DLNR, DOC meet with farmers about grant program

Posted on Apr 13 2022

Attendees of the information session hosted by the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources listen to Department of Commerce coordinator for Economic Development Jo Anna Ada discuss a grant program available to farmers. (Contributed Photo)

To promote sustainability in the Marianas, the CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College, in partnership with the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources’ Division of Agriculture and the CNMI Department of Commerce, recently helped farmers who are seeking technical assistance in applying for the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eligible applicants will be awarded up to $5,000.  

MGFSP assists agricultural agencies or departments in eligible states and territories to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown food in food insecure communities through small-scale gardening, herding, and livestock operations by competitively distributing subawards to eligible entities. 

The CNMI SBDC network extended technical assistance for farmers who do not have access to computers or need guidance on the grant application process. Also present at the meetings were Department of Commerce Economic Development director Jesus Taisague and Economic Development coordinator Jo Anna Ada. Both Taisague and Ada offered assistance and shared program information.

Jack Ogumoro, director of the Department of Lands of Natural Resources’ Division of Agriculture, thanked NMC and CNMI SBDC for their assistance.

“I am grateful that they were able to extend their support to our local farmers,” Ogumoro said. “I look forward to their partnerships so we can meet our goal of helping, promoting, and encouraging our local people to farm or continue farming.”

Small business owners are invited to sign up for free one-on-one confidential counseling by visiting marianas.edu/cnmisbdc or marianas.ecenterdirect.com. For more information, contact the CNMI SBDC Network lead center at (670) 237-6888 or email mercilynn.palec@marianas.edu.

The CNMI Small Business Development Center Network is hosted by NMC. CNMI SBDCN is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

