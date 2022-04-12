Small craft advisory in effect until Friday
A small craft advisory is in effect until 6pm Friday.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots and seas of up to 8 to 11 feet are present in the coastal waters of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6pm Friday.
Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
Winds will diminish below criteria Wednesday night while seas will remain above criteria through Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)