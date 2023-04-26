SBDCN facilitates training at Set SAIL Conference

Share











The CNMI Small Business Development Center Network at the Northern Marianas College was invited to facilitate training during a breakout session at the 2nd Annual Set SAIL Conference held on April 13, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan.

The breakout session was titled “Side Hustle with the Hassle: CNMI SBDCN Programs & Services.” Facilitating the training were CNMI SBDC associate network director Mercilynn K. Palec, and CNMI SBDCN marketing manager/outreach specialist Roman Tudela.

The Set SAIL (Students, Advocacy, Inclusion, and Leadership) Conference is a student leadership event hosted by NMC’s Office of Student Activities and Leadership.

The CNMI SBDCN pivoted this outreach opportunity to demonstrate the attainability of pursuing higher education at NMC in conjunction with starting a small business with support from the CNMI SBDCN. With 32 participants in the training, Palec conducted a training session with interested students to become clients in order to receive CNMI SBDCN services.

This is one of many outreach efforts to inform current and potential new small business owners of the CNMI of the services available at the CNMI SBDCN. (SBDCN)