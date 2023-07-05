SBDCN, SCC work to strengthen local entrepreneurship

Share











To help expand community partnerships and the CNMI’s entrepreneurial capacity, the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network at Northern Marianas College and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce have signed a memorandum of understanding for the year 2023.

The MOU showcases a reciprocal agreement to collaborate in helping to develop and grow the local economy in the CNMI and to co-sponsor business development seminars and training events.

SCC joins the following partners who are currently have MOUs with CNMI SBDCN:

Community Development Institute

Commonwealth Economic Development Authority

Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center

International Economic Development Council

Rota Mayor’s Office

Tinian Chamber of Commerce

The CNMI SBDCN promotes a business-friendly economic infrastructure in the community, builds entrepreneurial capacity and financial literacy within that community, and provides current and new small businesses with the technical assistance, counseling, training, and support they need to innovate, adapt, and grow.

The CNMI Small Business Development Center Network is composed of the CNMI SBDC lead center on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and Tinian SBDC. CNMI SBDCN is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and NMC. (PR)