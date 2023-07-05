Hofschneider set to attend NACD conservation forum in N. Dakota

Share











Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and a Senate staff will be attending the National Association of Conservation Districts Summer Conservation Forum and Tour in Bismack, North Dakota, from July 15 to 19, 2023.

NACD chief executive officer Jeremy Peters invited Hofschneider to attend the forum and tour, which according to him, will bring together over 400 conservation leaders from federal, state, territory, and local government as well as the private sector and the academe.

Peters said this year’s conservation forum and tour will showcase conservation district and partner work from across the country, the Northern Plains states and North Dakota.

Hofschneider informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) last June 23 that through the commitment of his office in 2022, the CNMI has established an essential partnership with the NACD board and management. Since then, Hofschneider said, the CNMI has benefitted from their expertise, valuable resources, and support to improve and enhance food security in the region.

As a legislator and member of the Senate Resources, Economic Development and Programs, and Gaming Committee, Hofschneider said it is critical that the CNMI build on these efforts to develop policies or expand programs established in the CNMI that is beneficial to people.

He asked DeLeon Guerrero to allow Jolyn B. Duenas-Tagabuel, the legislative assistant assigned to the REDPG Committee, to accompany him to this event, as they gather information from government officials and the respective efforts made to address conservation throughout the region.

DeLeon Guerrero approved Hofschneider’s request.