SBL looking for national players

Posted on Sep 17 2021

The Saipan Baseball League finally has a start date for its training sessions for the CNMI National Baseball Team that will carry the Commonwealth’s colors in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games set for June 2022.

SBL president Jay Santos said there will be a mandatory meeting for players interested in trying out for the national team on Oct. 2 at 10am at the Northern Marianas Sports Association conference room.

“The SBL is looking for a few good men to begin fall training and conditioning to prepare for the Pacific Mini Games in 2022. We hope to see the Pacific’s best baseball players at the meeting on Oct. 2,” he said.

While he laments the scrapping of the 2021 season of the SBL, Santos said the CNMI must continue to do its due diligence in preparing to field its best baseball team for the Mini Games next year.

“No SBL season until next year. The renovation of the field will soon begin. No one is happy about it but it’s beyond our control. We’ve all missed the game we love so much—baseball! For reasons beyond our control the SBL has not been able to organize a baseball season. But we need to get organized and start getting our competitive baseball juices flowing,” he added.

In addition, SBL is also actively searching for a team manager and coaches for the CNMI National Baseball Team.

If you believe you have the skillset and experience to bring home the gold medal at next year’s Pacific Mini Games, contact Mark Flores at 285-1905 or Dave Attao at 789-1771.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
