‘Taste of Japan’ samples dishes from 12 restaurants

By
|
Posted on Sep 17 2021

Tag:
Share
Hyatt Regency Saipan executive sous chef Zen Tomokane demonstrates how to filet an onaga.

Hyatt Regency Saipan executive sous chef Zen Tomokane demonstrates how to filet an onaga, a prized fish known in western parlance as sea bream, during last Monday’s “Taste of Japan” at Aqua Resort Club. (Mark Rabago)

The Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas held a sampling of authentic Japanese dishes during its “Taste of Japan” event last Monday at Aqua Resort Club.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to support Japanese citizens and their descendants living abroad, the event saw 12 Japanese restaurants serve a sample of their signature dishes to the invitation-only gathering.

Host Hiroko Tajima, who is also the vice president of JSNM, said the 12 participating Japanese restaurants mostly prepared what is called washuko, traditional Japanese food that the UNESCO had designated as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

“Wonder woman” sushi was also served.

“Wonder woman” sushi was also served. (Mark Rabago)

Aside from washuko, there were also servings of foreign dishes that are western and have Chinese origins that were prepared for the Japanese palate.

The Taste of Japan started with a live demonstration by Hyatt Regency Saipan executive sous chef Zen Tomokane on how to filet an onaga, a prized fish known in western parlance as sea bream. Guests were then treated to freshly cut onaga sushi with a specially made nikiri soy sauce. Sushi slices of “wonder woman” fish that were prepared earlier were also served.

After the live demonstration at the Kevin’s The Prime Rib & Seafood Restaurant, guests were then ushered to the Costa Terrace Restaurant were a boatload of numbered dishes in varying container sizes greeted them.

The samples enjoyed were cold ramen from Aiko’s Deli, matcha panna cotta from Aqua Resort Club, shiratama mocha zencai from Casa Urashima, shrimp tempura from Furasato Restaurant, beef tataki roll from Gentle Brook Restaurant, beef curry from Grotto Restaurant, seared salmon roll from Himawari, beef bowl from Kinpachi, shabu-shabu pork salad from Kuri-ya, karaage basket from Oleai Beach Bar & Grill, menchi katsu from Salty’s Grill & Café, and octopus ball from Uruya.

Guests enjoy onaga and “wonder woman” sushi.

Guests enjoy onaga and “wonder woman” sushi. (Mark Rabago)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was one of dozens of government and private sector official that were in attendance. He said Taste of Japan was a perfect opportunity for Japanese restaurants on Saipan to showcase their signature dishes.

“The food here was excellent. We all grew up here and a lot of our dishes are basically from Japan like sashimi, crackers, cookies. It’s really good,” he said.

Japanese Consul Kazuhiko Ono said the event shows that the Japanese government continues to look after the welfare of its citizens abroad. The event also gave guests a sample of the rich culinary tradition of the country, he said. “If you have an opportunity to visit Japan, you can try a number of [more] Japanese dishes,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘CNMI’s Moderna vaccines unaffected by Japan recall’

Posted On Sep 06 2021
, By
0

Travel bubble is premature

Posted On Jul 09 2021
, By
0

Tinian, New Mexico, Japan could work together on a peace memorial—Aldan

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
0

Torres, Tasi Tours chief talk of reviving Japan market

Posted On Jun 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
71
Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2021, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune