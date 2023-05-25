SCC Annual Golf Tournament postponed to June 17; new registration deadline set

Due to the severe weather conditions caused by Typhoon Mawar and other logistical matters, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be postponing the SCC 14th Annual Golf Tournament to June 17, 2023. The event will still take place at the Laolao Bay Golf and Resort’s west course, with showtime at 6am and shotgun at 7am.

The tournament was originally scheduled for this Saturday, May 27. The new date for the tournament will still be a Saturday. The event will still take place at the Lao Lao Bay Golf & Resort’s west course.

“The safety and wellbeing of our members and players are of paramount importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and support,” said the SCC in a news release yesterday.

The SCC is also extending the registration deadline to Friday, June 9, 2023. Registration forms for players can be downloaded from the SCC website, www.saipanchamber.com, or obtained from the front desk of Lao Lao Bay Golf & Resort. Forms are also available at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office at the Marianas Business Plaza, second floor, Suite 201-A.

“Our dedicated staff will be available to assist you with the registration process and answer any questions you may have. Please note that we accept various forms of payment, including cash, checks, debit cards, and credit cards,” the SCC statement added. “We encourage golfers to submit their forms and fees before June 9 at the Chamber Office to streamline the day-of check-in process.”

The registration fee for each team is $280. In addition, tickets for raffle prizes will be available for purchase during registration and throughout the tournament.

The SCC Two-Person Scramble Annual Golf Tournament is an annual fundraising event that provides crucial financial support for the Saipan Chamber Scholarship Program, benefiting local students pursuing higher education and contributing to our community. It serves as a means to provide financial support to college and trade students who face financial shortfalls, enabling them to pursue their educational goals.

In its last scholarship program, the SCC awarded 17 students from the Northern Marianas College and the Northern Marianas Technical Institute.

“This year, our focus extends beyond community college and trade education to include support for higher education in maritime trade,” the SCC statement said.

Golfers of all skill levels will have the chance to compete for incredible cash prizes. The Team Gross and Team Double Peoria categories offer prizes of $800 for 1st place, $650 for 2nd place, and $500 for 3rd place. Optional Play Contests provide additional opportunities to win $150 in cash prizes per contest. Golfers will also receive complimentary swag bags courtesy of our Chamber members, as well as on-course snacks and refreshments. After the tournament, participants can enjoy post-tournament refreshments and celebrate their accomplishments.

For more information on the tournament, contact Riley Buenaventura at (670) 234-7150 or via email at r.buenaventura@saipanchamber.org. (Saipan Tribune)

