Yumul: DPW is consulting OAG on IPI’s tower crane

Posted on May 26 2023

Department of Public Works Secretary Ray N. Yumul disclosed Wednesday that he is consulting with the Office of the Attorney General on how to resolve the issue about Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC’s tower crane atop the unfinished casino resort project in Garapan.

Yumul was scheduled to meet yesterday, Thursday, with the Attorney General to go over DPW’s next steps in dealing with IPI’s tower crane number 5.

The DPW secretary earlier disclosed that tower crane number 5, which looms over Hibiscus Street between IPI casino/resort building and Joeten Hafa Adai, poses an imminent threat to public safety since it has not been used since December 2020. DPW has since closed Hibiscus Street starting Tuesday at 4pm for safety reasons.

On news report that IPI sent experts Saturday to do maintenance on the crane to make if safe even with the typhoon, Yumul said he can’t comment on that without first having his staff inspect the crane.

Yumul said if IPI hired Jess Aquininoc of the DR Safety to do maintenance on the crane over the weekend, he would need a document from the company attesting to that.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
