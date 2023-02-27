SCC General Membership Meeting in March

The monthly General Membership Meeting of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Queens Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Guest speakers for the meeting are Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, who will share updates from his congressional office, and Senate President Edith Deleon Guerrero of the CNMI 23rd Legislature, who will share her plans and goals for the CNMI business community.

Following after, the Chamber will be having the SCC committee chairs to present updates, current issues, and events of the chamber committees.

-Government Relations Committee: Updates on legislation and Chamber position letters. (chair Joe Guerrero and co-chair Ron Smith)

-Armed Forces Committee: Updates on AFC goals and missions for the year. (chair Brad Ruszala)

-Education and Workforce Development Committee: Updates on the SCC Scholarship Program for Fall 2023 and Career Exploration Summer Internship. (chair Janice Tenorio)

-Events Committee (chair Marcia Nishimura-Calvo)

-2023 Economic Forum Recap and Annual Golf Tournament

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. The SCC is accepting reservations, to reserve or for more information, contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org.

The SCC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, family, and community succeed as one.

For more information or to learn how to become a Chamber Member, visit online at www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the 4th Floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
