Tinian duo tops MTEC Tourism App Challenge

By
|
Posted on Feb 28 2023
Share

The duo of Sofia Del Rosario and Adriel Lenteja of Tinian Jr./Sr. High bested seven other entries to win the Marianas Tourism Education Council Tourism App Challenge this month.

The contest challenged students to design an app for visitors to the Marianas. The winning entry, “CNMI Eye” was given top marks for originality of the app idea, creativity of the app design, mobile user experience, and demonstration of indigenous cultures, traditions and/or values.

“Me and my partner saw how in the App Store there isn’t an app mainly for the CNMI,” said Del Rosario in their intro video of the app. “Not many people know about the islands, and we wanted to create an app that can help others learns and share around the world about the Northern Mariana Islands and the history and culture surrounding them.”

The app was created with Canva. It requires a sign in and highlights notable sites, hotels, and food on the main page. Search results can be filtered based on preferences. Site pages include location, phone, hours open, reviews, and other information. A user’s profile page is customizable and allows users to befriend each other. A navigation map with suggested routes is also included. Fun facts about the Marianas refresh every day, and other suggested websites are also linked.

For their work, team leader Del Rosario will receive $500 for her team. Winning second place and $300 was Roy Dip of Marianas High School for his app, Hafa Adai. Third place and $200 went to team leader Bernadette Fleming and teammate Carrika San Nicholas of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School with their app TravelNTour NMI.

“The MTEC is grateful to all the high school students who participated in the MTEC App Challenge competition,” said MTEC acting chair Vicky Benavente. “In their app challenge submissions, these young and talented students showcase the beauty and amenities that are available in the CNMI. Our next step is to move forward with further developing the app and promote travel to the CNMI.”

MTEC is a non-profit organization whose mission is three-fold: to foster community understanding and support of the visitor industry; to educate the public, especially school students, about the value, social benefits, and economic contributions made to the community by the visitor industry; and to instill, improve, and promote the “Hafa Ada-Tirow” hospitality spirit throughout the island community. (MTEC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

February 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 28, 2023, 6:14 PM
Rain
Rain
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune