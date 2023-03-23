SCC sets April general membership meeting

Share











The monthly general membership meeting of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will be on April 5, 2023, from 11:30am to 1pm at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort.

The SCC will be having the committee chairs present updates, current issues, and committee events.

Following that, the SCC has invited special guest speakers for the meeting: Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs special assistant Daniel Aquino, who will share military data and proposed activities within the CNMI, and Tinian Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Mendiola-Long, who will share the Tinian Chamber’s role in the military activities on Tinian.

Lunch will be served at 11:30am and the meeting will begin promptly at noon. The luncheon fee is $25/Chamber member and $35/non-member. To reserve or for more information, contact the Chamber office at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org. (PR)