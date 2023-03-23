COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 24. 2023

Share











Monday jury selection cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “21ES” that the jury selection scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:30am is hereby cancelled. For further information contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)

Red Cross Walkathon on April 22

The 34th annual Red Cross Walkathon will take place on April 22 near the Guma Sakman building in Susupe. The walk will feature a 10K, 5K, and 2K course along the Beach Road Pathway. There will be T-shirts, refreshments, games and a community fair. Please mark your calendar and help support the Red Cross and its humanitarian mission here in the CNMI. The walkathon will also be held on the same day on Rota and Tinian. The walkathon title sponsor this year is Aetna Insurance. T-shirts have been donated by VANS “OFF THE WALL.” For more information about how to participate, volunteer or donate, call the Red Cross office at 234-3459. (PR)

Rotary to host Easter egg hunt on April 1

The Rotary Club of Saipan will host our annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. The event will be held on the CNMI Museum grounds on Middle Road. The hunt will begin at 8:00 am. Please bring your own Easter baskets for your children and join us! (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman II

There will be a scheduled power service interruption in Kagman II on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm. No water well, wastewater facility, or traffic light will be affected. For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor CUC’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/) for the latest updates. (PR)