COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 24. 2023

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2023

Tag:
Share

Monday jury selection cancelled

This is to inform all prospective jurors on panel “21ES” that the jury selection scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:30am is hereby cancelled. For further information contact Clerk of Court Patrick Diaz at Superior Court at (670) 236-9783 or (670) 783-8522. (PR)

Red Cross Walkathon on April 22

The 34th annual Red Cross Walkathon will take place on April 22 near the Guma Sakman building in Susupe. The walk will feature a 10K, 5K, and 2K course along the Beach Road Pathway. There will be T-shirts, refreshments, games and a community fair. Please mark your calendar and help support the Red Cross and its humanitarian mission here in the CNMI. The walkathon will also be held on the same day on Rota and Tinian. The walkathon title sponsor this year is Aetna Insurance. T-shirts have been donated by VANS “OFF THE WALL.” For more information about how to participate, volunteer or donate, call the Red Cross office at 234-3459. (PR)

Rotary to host Easter egg hunt on April 1

The Rotary Club of Saipan will host our annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1. The event will be held on the CNMI Museum grounds on Middle Road. The hunt will begin at 8:00 am. Please bring your own Easter baskets for your children and join us! (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman II

There will be a scheduled power service interruption in Kagman II on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm. No water well, wastewater facility, or traffic light will be affected. For more information, contact the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor CUC’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/) for the latest updates. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

American-Red-Cross
0

Red Cross Walkathon returns on April 22 

Posted On Feb 20 2023
, By
0

Red Cross Walkathon draws over 3,000 participants

Posted On Apr 26 2019
, By

Over 3,000 take part in Red Cross Walkathon

Posted On Apr 16 2019
, By
0

Community Briefs – April 10, 2019

Posted On Apr 10 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2023, 11:43 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune