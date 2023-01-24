SCC’s ‘Bowties & Diamonds’ Gala

Paradise Dental Spa was named 2022 Small Business of the Year by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall. (Photos by MARK RABAGO)
Bistro Boys 670 was named 2022 Start-up of the Year by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
Kagman Isla Community Health Center was named Non-Profit of the Year by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo swears in the new officers of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
The newly sworn in officers of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce pose for a picture at the 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Joe Guerrero delivers his address at the 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
Triple J Five Star Wholesale and Triple J Truckload Store general manager Jay Santos, center, accepts the 2022 Businessperson of the Year award surrounded by past winners during the 2022 “Bowties & Diamonds” Business Person of the Year annual fundraiser gala last Saturday night at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall.
