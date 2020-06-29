Share







There will be a scheduled power interruption on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 8:30am to 12:30pm for Kiya 2, affecting As Perdido. This will affect As Perdido (Bayak Dr. and Faha Pl. No water well(s) or wastewater lift station will be affected.

The purpose of the scheduled power interruption is to de-energize utility lines such that Commonwealth Utilities Corp. linemen are able to safely straighten two leaning primary power poles that were damaged from Super Typhoon Yutu within the affected area.

As a result of the repair, a more reliable and safe power system will be provided to the people of the CNMI. Because of the scale of work that will be performed, CUC asks travelers to take alternate routes or to exercise caution when driving through the working area.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)