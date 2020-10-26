Scheduled power interruptions
There will be scheduled power interruptions on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, both from 9am to 1pm, to allow linemen of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to safely replace one rotted primary power pole and deteriorated hardware and cutouts on the distribution grid in Kagman and Sadog Tasi.
The Thursday outage will affect the Sadog Tasi Drive, while the Friday outage will affect Kagman 3- Phase 1. No water well(s) or wastewater lift station(s) will be affected.
For more information, contact the CUC hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporationt). (PR)